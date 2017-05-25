Deuba rape, murder case: Judge finds Colanaudolu guilty

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Colanaudolu has been found guilty by High court judge Justice Salesi Temo and will be sentenced tomorrow. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:16PM DEUBA rape and murder suspect Josua Colanaudolu has been found guilty of killing a 14-year-old girl along Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour last year.

Colanaudolu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva an hour ago.

He has been found guilty of six counts of rape, one count of murder and one count of indecently annoying a female.

He was, however, found not guilty of four counts of abduction.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said he found the Prosecution witnesses credible but the accused was very evasive when he took the stand for his defence.

Colanaudolu has been further remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced tomorrow.