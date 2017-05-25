Concern over elderly

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa assists Artika Kumar outside Parliament during break between sessions on Tuesday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THERE is an increase in the number of elderly people being pushed onto the streets around the country to beg for a living.

A statement from the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said there had been an increase.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said begg­a­rs and mentally-challen­ged individuals had families.

"We have tried working with the families. However, some of them come back to the streets, maybe because they prefer the carefree life on the streets or because they do not find any love and acceptance from their own families and are only seen as a burden," she said.

"The ministry continues to encourage families to take care of their love ones rather than pushing them out of their homes."

On the rise in beggars in Labasa Town, Mrs Vuniwaqa said six beggars had families and homes.

"They appear on the streets during the day and then go back home in the evening, except one who roams around collecting empty plastic bottles," she said. "All of them are recipients of social protection and have been advised not to beg. We are working with faith-based organisations to help link beggars to their families and faith so that they can be cared and nurtured."

Last year, Mrs Vuniwaqa revealed Fiji had 100 known beggars around the country who lived on the streets, with the number increasing during the festive season.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Labasa beggar Rajesh Reddy said while he was living with his sister he had to beg every day because the cost of living was high and he needed to contribute to the livelihood of his sister's family.

Mr Reddy said nowadays nothing came for free and even living with family members did not help because they had their own financial hardships too.

When asked about his assistance from the ministry Mr Reddy said it was really less and he had to beg to meet his daily needs.