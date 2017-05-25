Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Village feels impact of climate change

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, May 25, 2017

THE impact of climate change is obvious at Sogobiau Village in Macuata, Vanua Levu.

What used to be a dry playground for the youths has now been claimed by rising seawater.

The volleyball court now sits near mangrove swamp covered by seawater, but this has not stopped the youths from their daily volleyball matches. Village headman Ratu Osea Batiloa said they used the beachside as their playground.

"Our village does not have much space for a playground so we have always used the beachside to play rugby, netball and volleyball," he said.

"About 20 years ago, when I was still in primary school, this beachside where the volleyball court stands used to be dry ground.

"But about eight years back, water started claiming that dry ground and we have had no choice but to play in and with the water."

Ratu Osea said the village lawn was just enough for traditional obligations.

"And that's the only good space we have in the village, but is not enough for a playground," he said.

"We have not asked for assistance to construct a new ground for the youths because we are fine playing out on the beach even during high tide."

Sogobiau chief and Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali said the rising seawater has quickly claimed dry ground of their village boundary.

"The climate change impact is real and we see it every day along with the changes that have happened over the years."








