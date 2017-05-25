Talks give hope to PM

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told world leaders at the the 8th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, that he was encouraged by discussions at the meeting.

Speaking at the dialogue on Tuesday, Mr Bainimarama said there Fiji would dedicate itself to ensuring unity at COP 23.

"We all know that this process works by consensus and consensus can be so easily broken," he said.

"And I was very encouraged to find strong signals of an emerging consensus on the key elements that we must deal with during our presidency. I give you all a solemn undertaking that Fiji will dedicate all its efforts to hold that consensus together."

Mr Bainimarama said that there was considerable power at the dialogue to make a difference.

"These powerful voices come from all over the planet and represent a reordering of the geopolitical relationships that have traditionally driven international institutions," he said.

"I heard solidarity expressed in this room by the powerful for the most vulnerable, something that gives me great comfort as a representative of one of the most climate-vulnerable regions on earth. Putting all this into action will require leadership at every level of government and throughout our societies. And at this point, I want to pay special tribute to the leader who created this dialogue and has made climate change a political priority."

He referenced a point made during the dialogue regarding the joint relationship between addressing climate change and ensuring continued economic growth.

"My distinguished colleague from China said something yesterday that stuck very much in my mind," Mr Bainimarama said. "He said there is a revolution taking place in energy production and consumption. And that addressing climate change — in China's experience — does not limit economic growth. A win-win result is possible. And who doesn't like a winner. Fijians certainly do. The point is that the rapid development of new technologies and converging technologies in clean energy, storage and electric vehicles — to pick just one example — are not only good for our climate but good for our economies, our peoples' health and the quality of the air they breathe."