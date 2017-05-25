A-G: Satellites to provide digital TV services

/ Front page / News

FIJI'S switch from analogue TV services to digital will begin this December.

And on Tuesday, Parliament was told by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that satellites would be used to provide digital TV services to the most remote parts of Fiji.

"We have parts of Viti Levu even which don't get terrestrial coverage. We intend to cover all those areas through satellites," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said in a ministerial statement. He also assured Fijians that access would remain free and Fijians would also be allowed to use the internet via the satellite services.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said 4000 people in Suva, Nadi and parts of Lautoka were using the digital TV platform on a trial basis with the full rollout around Fiji at the end of the year. He said 10,800 people in Fiji qualified under Government's subsidy of Walesi set top box. Walesi would also set up 17 new transmitter sites across Fiji to ensure full coverage.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said when the digital platform was fully operational, it would also attract other television providers.

The switch from analogue to digital would be over by July, next year.