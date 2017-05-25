Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G: Satellites to provide digital TV services

Nasik Swami
Thursday, May 25, 2017

FIJI'S switch from analogue TV services to digital will begin this December.

And on Tuesday, Parliament was told by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that satellites would be used to provide digital TV services to the most remote parts of Fiji.

"We have parts of Viti Levu even which don't get terrestrial coverage. We intend to cover all those areas through satellites," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said in a ministerial statement. He also assured Fijians that access would remain free and Fijians would also be allowed to use the internet via the satellite services.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said 4000 people in Suva, Nadi and parts of Lautoka were using the digital TV platform on a trial basis with the full rollout around Fiji at the end of the year. He said 10,800 people in Fiji qualified under Government's subsidy of Walesi set top box. Walesi would also set up 17 new transmitter sites across Fiji to ensure full coverage.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said when the digital platform was fully operational, it would also attract other television providers.

The switch from analogue to digital would be over by July, next year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)