Boarders live in makeshift hostel

Leawere . Picture: FILE

MALE students boarding at Levuka Public School are still living in renovated workshops as they await the construction of a proper hostel.

This was confirmed to Parliament by Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy after an oral question by Shadow Education Minister, Mikaele Leawere yesterday.

The girls and boys dormitory at the school was burnt along with their dining room in 2012.

"In the meantime, we have made arrangements to look after the boys in a makeshift hostel. Eighteen boys are now in a renovated workshop which is now a dormitory. It's a temporary hostel," Dr Reddy said.

The construction works were done in two phases and the girls' hostel was completed in 2014 at the cost of $388,764.51.

He said they also had to look for another site to construct the boys' hostel because they were facing problems in having both the girls' and boys' hostels next to each other.

"The boys' hostel construction was to start in the following year but there was a stoppage because the contractor did receive the payment but there were some variations and the contractor didn't complete the work.

"The girls' hostel is fully functional and we look forward to starting the construction work at the boys' hostel," he said.