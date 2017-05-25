Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

High pass rates for active schools

Aqela Susu
Thursday, May 25, 2017

ALL secondary schools which took part in major sporting events and extra-curricular activities last year recorded more than 50 per cent pass rates in Year 12 and Year 13 external examinations.

This was revealed to Parliament by Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy in a ministerial statement yesterday. He said apart from having a positive impact on academic performance, extra-curricular activities provided real life experiences that students would not otherwise obtain from formal curriculum.

"Jasper Williams High School, Natabua High School, Marist Brothers' High School, Xavier College, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School — these are the competition favourites, and all have achieved more than 60 per cent pass in Year 12 and Year 13 in the 2016 External Examinations," Dr Reddy said.

Xavier College, which takes part in the Kula Film Awards, recorded a 98 percent in Year 12 examination and a 92 per cent pass rate in Year 13 examinations.

He confirmed Swami Vivekananda College in Nadi which took part in swimming last year recorded a 77 per cent pass rate in Year 12 examinations and a 75 pass rate in Year 13 exams

Lelean Memorial School in Nausori recorded a 51 per cent pass rate in Year 12 and 65 per cent pass rate in Year 13 also in 2016.








