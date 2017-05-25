Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

FRA can cater

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, May 25, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority says its presence through divisional offices around the country is sufficient for customers.

Responding to earlier comments in the media regarding concerns on the lack of their presence in the divisions, the FRA said the statements contradicted the fact that the FRA had established divisional offices in Nadi, Labasa and Nausori since 2016.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the establishment of these offices brought the authority's services closer to communities in the Central, Western and Northern divisions.

He said these offices were all open for service in mid-2016.

"However, the procurement of construction and consultancy work is still being carried out by the FRA procurement team who operate out of the Suva head office," Mr Hutchinson said.

"It was recently highlighted in the media that roadworks in the Bua Province were contracted to companies from outside the province and these actions were questionable.

"In response to these claims, the FRA awards contracts to successful tenderers through an open, transparent and merit based procurement process designed to get the best value for money for the Fijian taxpayer's dollar.

"Companies have to first fulfil the necessary requirements in order to be considered."

Mr Hutchinson said if tenders were not awarded to Bua based businesses they either did not submit a bid, or were evaluated as not offering the best possible value for that particular tender.

"The FRA operates in a free market and expects the companies offering their services to do the same and compete on a level playing field," he said.

He added tenders were not awarded on the contractor's geographical presence and claims by some leaders that FRA needs to establish more offices in the outer rural depots on mainland Viti Levu and Vanua Levu is not something the authority is considering for the near future.

"This is simply because the administration cost of setting up, maintaining and operating such an establishment is costly and these funds are better utilised on infrastructure improvement projects."

Last week the chiefs of Bua Province raised their concerns regarding the lack of FRA depots throughout the province.

The chiefs also said there were local contractors who could undertake FRA's work better.








