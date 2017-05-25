Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Koronivia road rehab 'progressing'

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, May 25, 2017

SEALING works along Koronivia Rd just outside Nausori is progressing well according to the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the works were carried out under its sealed road rehabilitation program.

He said the Koronivia Rd rehabilitation project started at the Kings Rd junction and would be about 1.5 kilometres sealed.

"This will join up with the 850-metre section or renewed seal in front of the residential area that was completed in late 2016," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The road serves more than 4000 residents, who commute to work and school daily in addition to the farming community, who supply root crops and vegetables at urban and surrounding local markets."

Mr Hutchinson also stated that dust was a key challenge for unsealed roads across the country, especially as population and vehicle numbers increased.

"Through a targeted sealing program the Government and the FRA hope to reduce dust nuisance for communities and improve the travel experience for commuters," he said.

However, he revealed the budget for this program was limited and the FRA established priorities to address these issues.








