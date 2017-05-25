Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Fashion Week attracts international designers

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Fiji Fashion Week has attracted international designers with the similar passion for fashion and the eagerness to showcase their collections at this year's event.

The Pacific Island Resort Show will take place today where 13 designers from across the Pacific will reveal their designs linked to their cultural background.

Emerging Samoan designer Dane Fabricius, with his label DMF, is representing Samoa with his unique and interesting collection.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Fabricius said he enjoyed being in Fiji for the show as it was where all Pacific Islands could connect with their designs and be able to relate to each other.

"The name of my collection for this year is Koko-Beauty-during-cyclone-season," he said.

"Koko is a delicacy for Samoa and during cyclone seasons, we turn to our koko.

"I find my collection fresh, calm, collective, natural, full of life and collaborating with a sense of humour as it is a piece of me from my island with a touch of our history."

Solomon Islands is represented by Luke Gegeu's label EL Designs and Frances Do'oro with the label, Proton Creations.

EL Designs focuses on Pacific prints with a difference whereas Proton Creations reflects known and loved classics.

Other Pacific Island countries represented at the show include Australia, Cook Islands Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, PNG, Tonga and Tahiti.

The event will take place at the Vodafone Arena from 6pm today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)