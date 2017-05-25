Fiji Fashion Week attracts international designers

/ Front page / News

Fiji Fashion Week has attracted international designers with the similar passion for fashion and the eagerness to showcase their collections at this year's event.

The Pacific Island Resort Show will take place today where 13 designers from across the Pacific will reveal their designs linked to their cultural background.

Emerging Samoan designer Dane Fabricius, with his label DMF, is representing Samoa with his unique and interesting collection.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Fabricius said he enjoyed being in Fiji for the show as it was where all Pacific Islands could connect with their designs and be able to relate to each other.

"The name of my collection for this year is Koko-Beauty-during-cyclone-season," he said.

"Koko is a delicacy for Samoa and during cyclone seasons, we turn to our koko.

"I find my collection fresh, calm, collective, natural, full of life and collaborating with a sense of humour as it is a piece of me from my island with a touch of our history."

Solomon Islands is represented by Luke Gegeu's label EL Designs and Frances Do'oro with the label, Proton Creations.

EL Designs focuses on Pacific prints with a difference whereas Proton Creations reflects known and loved classics.

Other Pacific Island countries represented at the show include Australia, Cook Islands Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, PNG, Tonga and Tahiti.

The event will take place at the Vodafone Arena from 6pm today.