They say he's guilty

Litia Cava
Thursday, May 25, 2017

THE 39-year-old man charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Deuba last year has been found guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Josua Colanaudolu is charged with six counts of rape, four counts of abduction, one count of indecently annoying a female and one count of murder.

The alleged offences took place between 1999 and 2016 at Lepanoni settlement in Deuba.

Summing up, Justice Salesi Temo said it was notable in the evidence provided that the circumstances surrounding the actions of the accused was similar on each case. Justice Temo said the accused usually started off with taking young girls by force and then using his hands to punch their thighs before committing the unlawful act.

He said claims by Mr Colanaudolu that he was assaulted and abused by police officers during his caution interview were not reliable as evidence.

He said this was because the doctor, who had medically examined him, said there were no signs of injuries.

Justice Temo reminded the assessors to leave their beliefs when they deliberated on the matter and that their duties were to find the facts and apply the law.

Justice Temo will deliver his judgement today.








