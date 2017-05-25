We will bring the Fijian spirit to Bonn, says PM

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes COP 23 in Bonn, Germany, will be very different.

Mr Bainimarama emphasised at a press conference in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday that the Pacific concept of "talanoa" helps us move forward".

"We are convinced that this very Pacific process can be applied in Bonn," he told foreign journalists after the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

"It's going to be a very different COP. We will bring the Fijian spirit to Bonn. You can expect a lot of Fijian dancing," Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji has the presidency for the international climate change meeting in November and will host it in Germany.

Mr Bainimarama also said he had a very excellent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I thanked her for doing this for Fiji and the small island states. Without her support we wouldn't have been able to chair COP 23," he said.

He added there was genuine determination by everyone at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.