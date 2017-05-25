Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

We will bring the Fijian spirit to Bonn, says PM

Avinesh Gopal In Berlin
Thursday, May 25, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes COP 23 in Bonn, Germany, will be very different.

Mr Bainimarama emphasised at a press conference in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday that the Pacific concept of "talanoa" helps us move forward".

"We are convinced that this very Pacific process can be applied in Bonn," he told foreign journalists after the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

"It's going to be a very different COP. We will bring the Fijian spirit to Bonn. You can expect a lot of Fijian dancing," Mr Bainimarama said.

Fiji has the presidency for the international climate change meeting in November and will host it in Germany.

Mr Bainimarama also said he had a very excellent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I thanked her for doing this for Fiji and the small island states. Without her support we wouldn't have been able to chair COP 23," he said.

He added there was genuine determination by everyone at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)