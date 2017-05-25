Fiji plans a pre-COP

/ Front page / News

FIJI plans to hold a pre-Conference of Parties in October before hosting COP 23 in Germany the following month.

This was revealed by Fiji's climate change negotiator, Nazhat Shameem Khan, at a press conference in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday.

COP 23 will be held in Bonn, Germany, in November with Fiji having the presidency.

"We plan a pre-COP in Fiji in October and you are welcome to attend," Mrs Khan told journalists in Berlin.

"We won't have the delights of Bonn, but the delights of Fiji."

She told foreign journalists that Fiji was a beautiful island nation and they were welcome to attend the pre-COP.

Mrs Khan also said she had completed two weeks in Bonn and it was clear that there was much work to be done to prepare Fiji for COP 23.

"The partnership we have had with the authorities here, the warmth and welcome we received was very good.

"I found the Petersberg Climate Dialogue to be a very exemplary dialogue. It was the first time for me to attend the Petersberg dialogue."

On what Fiji expected at COP 23, Mrs Khan said Fiji was hopeful of signficant progress towards the Paris Agreement guidelines.

She said there should also be a very clear design and facilitative dialogue for 2018 in Poland.

With Fiji holding the presidency until COP 24, she said Fiji was hoping for a very active agenda.