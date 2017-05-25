Police warn abusive passenger on flight

/ Front page / News

POLICE say they had issued a warning to a woman who was banned from Virgin Airlines for life after she was filmed hurling racist comments at a Sydney family while bound for Fiji earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they continued to liaise with other authorities on the issue.

"We had acted on the information received from the airline officials, issued a warning and are liaising with other authorities regarding the matter," she said.

According to 9NEWS, the woman was on board flight VA 181 to Nadi and began verbally abusing the family sitting across from her.

In the video the woman is seen berating the family accusing them of being terrorists.

She later argued with the cabin crew who tried to subdue her and also tried to "knockout" the woman who was filming her.

Her son was also seen repeatedly putting his hands over her mouth trying to stop her ranting.

A family member had told 9NEWS they were offended by the comments.