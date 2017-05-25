Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police warn abusive passenger on flight

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 25, 2017

POLICE say they had issued a warning to a woman who was banned from Virgin Airlines for life after she was filmed hurling racist comments at a Sydney family while bound for Fiji earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they continued to liaise with other authorities on the issue.

"We had acted on the information received from the airline officials, issued a warning and are liaising with other authorities regarding the matter," she said.

According to 9NEWS, the woman was on board flight VA 181 to Nadi and began verbally abusing the family sitting across from her.

In the video the woman is seen berating the family accusing them of being terrorists.

She later argued with the cabin crew who tried to subdue her and also tried to "knockout" the woman who was filming her.

Her son was also seen repeatedly putting his hands over her mouth trying to stop her ranting.

A family member had told 9NEWS they were offended by the comments.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)