Disability caregivers workshop

CAREGIVERS need to be more understanding of the struggles of those living with disabilities, says Western Disabled People's Association volunteer Praveen Singh.

The association held a workshop, themed Principles of caregiving health and counselling, targeted at helping caregivers and physically challenged people co-ordinate better.

"We have had representatives from the Health Ministry come in and speak on care giving topics that I believe will be able to help participants," he said.

"We have had a lot of instances where those that are physically challenged complain about caregivers being ignorant of their plight.

"There are also some instances where some caregivers have expressed that some of those in their care are difficult to work with so this is an avenue to bring both parties together to ensure better communication between the two."