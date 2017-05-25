Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disability caregivers workshop

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 25, 2017

CAREGIVERS need to be more understanding of the struggles of those living with disabilities, says Western Disabled People's Association volunteer Praveen Singh.

The association held a workshop, themed Principles of caregiving health and counselling, targeted at helping caregivers and physically challenged people co-ordinate better.

"We have had representatives from the Health Ministry come in and speak on care giving topics that I believe will be able to help participants," he said.

"We have had a lot of instances where those that are physically challenged complain about caregivers being ignorant of their plight.

"There are also some instances where some caregivers have expressed that some of those in their care are difficult to work with so this is an avenue to bring both parties together to ensure better communication between the two."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)