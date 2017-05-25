Plea for assistance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rosylin Kumar (right) with her children and Ben Latchmi at their home in Koroipita, Lautoka. Picture: SUPPLIED

A FAMILY in Koroipita, Lautoka, is seeking assistance for a woman who has been in their care for the past two months.

Ben Latchmi, 54, a resident at Koroipita settlement in Lautoka has had no support from family members for as long as she can remember.

Two months ago Rosylin Kumar, a fellow resident at the settlement, had found her sprawled on the floor of her unit doubling in pain — she hadn't had a decent meal for several days.

"When I saw her in that state I asked her to come and live with me," Mrs Kumar said.

"She asked me if I was speaking from the heart and if I was willing to take care of her. I said I would because no one in their right mind could leave a person in that condition on her own."

"Last Saturday one of her siblings came and visited and her comment when departing was if I couldn't take care of her I needed to leave her at the Golden Age home."

Mrs Kumar said efforts by the family and other organisations in trying to put her in a home for the elderly to receive professional care have been futile.

"She is 54, I believe the age requirement is she needs to be 60-years or older to be considered for the home."

But her ailing condition is what prompted the family to seek support.

In 2003 Ms Latchmi was diagnosed with Diabetes Mellitus Type 2, Ischemic Heart Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease.

She was also diagnosed with Dyslipedemia, a condition where there is abnormal amounts of cholesterol in the blood and Hirsutism, a condition common in women where they have excessive hair growth on the face.

The doctor had indicated that she has lived with these conditions for at least 8 years prior to the check-up.

While medication was available at government pharmacies, she needed to buy syringes and needles to administer the insulin daily.

Ms Latchmi is a recipient of social welfare assistance and receives $50 cash and a $60 food voucher on a monthly basis.

She pays $8 a week for her unit at Koroipita, which leaves her with less than $20 to survive on each month.

"Sometimes she goes to beg on the streets. I tell her not to but she goes because she feels guilty. "She says I have children and she needs to bring something more to the home not just the voucher. "I have four children and my husband is a casual labourer at a construction site. She calls around to those who have helped her in the past for her diaper and insulin injections. She's lived a hard life.

"Sometimes she wonders out loud if I will hold a funeral for her when she dies. I tell her not to worry. I am taking care of her now and will continue to do so for as long as she is with us."

When this newspaper visited Koroipita yesterday, Ms Latchmi was emotional, saying she was grateful for the help she's been rendered so far.

"I'm grateful to Rosylin and her family for opening their home and their hearts to me," she said.