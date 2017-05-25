Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Plans to install chief

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, May 25, 2017

THE yavusa Drola will be installing a new chief in December.

District representative Saimoni Naivalu said they have organised a soli for next month to fundraise for the traditional installation.

The position has been vacant for more than six months after the death of the late Tui Drola Ratu Epeli Vuetibau Bogileka.

"This will be a grand occasion for the district and we want all the villagers and those in the urban centres as well as those overseas to be a part of it," he said.

"A little after the passing of the late chief the respective yavusa converged and collectively agreed on the next chief and I am happy to say that the traditional installation will be held on December 1." Labelled, the Vanua Kula Festival, he added they hoped to raise more than $5000.








