Ministry warns against children on streets

THE Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will not tolerate the use of children who beg to solicit public sympathy.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa, warned adults not to bring children to the streets. Mrs Vuniwaqa said if this continued, the children would be removed from their care and placed in institutions.

"In the North, there is a home that has been established by one of the faith-based organisations whereby the ministry can refer cases from the streets to them. "This also included beggars," she said.

"Within this home, cases are rehabilitated through the learning of basic life skills and then they are placed back with family and relatives or assisted to find employment."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said they had also come across cases where individuals were forced by family members to beg, and then there were those who had good homes and property on rent, but begged.

"In such cases, they were warned not to appear again on the streets and their cases were reported to the police," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said they provided assistance for those who lived on the streets, including beggars.

"First, assessment is conducted to get background information on the individuals," she said.

"If they are discovered to have families, the ministry will work with the families to get them off the streets by assisting the families or the individuals through its social protection programs."