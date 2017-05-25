Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry warns against children on streets

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, May 25, 2017

THE Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will not tolerate the use of children who beg to solicit public sympathy.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa, warned adults not to bring children to the streets. Mrs Vuniwaqa said if this continued, the children would be removed from their care and placed in institutions.

"In the North, there is a home that has been established by one of the faith-based organisations whereby the ministry can refer cases from the streets to them. "This also included beggars," she said.

"Within this home, cases are rehabilitated through the learning of basic life skills and then they are placed back with family and relatives or assisted to find employment."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said they had also come across cases where individuals were forced by family members to beg, and then there were those who had good homes and property on rent, but begged.

"In such cases, they were warned not to appear again on the streets and their cases were reported to the police," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said they provided assistance for those who lived on the streets, including beggars.

"First, assessment is conducted to get background information on the individuals," she said.

"If they are discovered to have families, the ministry will work with the families to get them off the streets by assisting the families or the individuals through its social protection programs."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)