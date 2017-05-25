North economy boost promise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Dreketi Central College at the Agriculture Show. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

GOVERNMENT would remain committed to boosting economic activities in the North.

Ministry of Agriculture's deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta assured farmers of this at yesterday's 2017 Northern Agriculture Show in Labasa.

"Agriculture will remain a big and important player in Government's efforts to lift economic activity in the Northern Division," he said.

"Furthermore, Government is committed in its efforts to develop Vanua Levu and ensure that it undergoes rapid development as outlined in the Look North Policy."

Mr Waibuta said Government would ensure that wealth was fairly shared and employment opportunities made available to a wide cross-section of the communities.

"But let us agree to implement this initiative of a climate-smart agriculture in the North," he said.

"It will enhance a sustainable farming system that provides a reliable source of food and income security for all.

"Therefore, healthy people and secured livelihood will be realised through the collective effort and contribution between all stakeholders and development partners."

Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) is an integrative approach to address interlinked challenges of food security and climate change.

Mr Waibuta told farmers that CSA aimed to address productivity by sustainably increasing agricultural productivity, to support equitable increases in farm incomes, food security and development.

Other goals under the CSA, Mr Waibuta said was to build a resilient agricultural and food security systems and reduce green house gases.