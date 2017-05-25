Fiji Time: 12:32 PM on Thursday 25 May

Florist turns rags to riches

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, May 25, 2017

FROM rags to riches, old unused towels have generated income for a florist who has made pot plants and vases from these rags.

Timoci Raceva, a well-known florist in Labasa, has turned old towels into unique pot plants and vases that could be used at home.

The display of home-made pot plants at the 2017 Northern Agriculture Show, attracted a huge crowd at Subrail Park who were amazed by the creation of such vases.

Revenue generated from the homemade vases and pot plants have helped Mr Raceva financially support his family.

"I have been making vases for about two years now and I have a lot of customers who have been ordering these products because they're unique and not sold in shops," he said.

"These vases are made from old towels that my friends used as rags or thrown as rubbish.

"I collect all these rags and turn them into vases which is generating good income for my family."

The prices of Mr Raceva's unique vases range from $10 to $20 each.

In other displays, rootcrop and vegetables proved that farmers had recovered from the impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Saimoni Kuruvaka, who travelled from Cakaudrove, testified to the recovery period after the monstrous cyclone attack.

"We have brought bundles of dalo, yams and other rootcrop from Saqani and we have recovered well from the impact of STC Winston," he said.

"Last year we didn't have any agriculture show because STC Winston caused a lot of damage, but we have seen positive changes over the past year."

Students were also part of the show, doing research on crops and various plants on display.








