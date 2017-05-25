Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

No to village bylaw

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, May 25, 2017

THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will respect the decision of Somosomo villagers who have rejected the proposed village bylaw.

The villagers on Taveuni decided at a village meeting last month that it would not accept the village bylaw.

In an earlier interview, Somosomo village headman Semi Cagilaba said villagers had rejected the bylaw on the grounds that it challenged certain rights of individuals' enshrined under the Constitution.

"We will write a submission to the ministry regarding our views on the village bylaw," he said.

Ministry permanent secretary, Naipote Katonitabua, has recommended that villagers consult with the ministry and discuss concerns as stipulated under the iTaukei Affairs Act.

Mr Katonitabua said they were still waiting for Somosomo village to request through the Cakaudrove Provincial Office for the ministry to mobilise a team to conduct the awareness and consultation processes for the bylaw.

"However we have not received their submission and they are certainly entitled to their opinions and recommendations," he said.

"We were in Yaroi in Cakaudrove holding consultations at the village and majority of the chiefs and elders in Cakaudrove had fully supported the proposed village bylaw with some minor recommendations.

"In addition, the submissions from consultations done in the 14 provinces showed that most had supported the bylaw with their recommendations.

"A team of officials from the ministry is currently conducting awareness in the district of Nagonenicolo, Naitasiri."

Mr Katonitabua said after the consultation, traditional leaders showed their support for the proposed bylaw with their various recommendations.








