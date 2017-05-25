Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

BRIEFLY

Aqela Susu
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Kepa statement

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa was told to withdraw her statement made against a ruling by the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni.

After an interjection by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on the land acquisition of the Nausori Airport, Dr Luveni told Ro Teimumu to take note of the comments by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

Ro Teimumu responded she had already said what she wanted to say.

I'd like you to withdraw that. I made a ruling," Dr Luveni told Ro Teimumu.

Audit report

OPPOSITION and Public Accounts Committee member Aseri Radrodro expressed his disappointment on the Audits of Government Commercial Companies and Commercial Statutory Authorities 2009-2013 report that was debated in Parliament.

Mr Radrodro said the report was somewhat disappointing.

"For me personally, it has failed to capture and objectively highlight the seriousness of some practices that were obviously noted during the audit process and of which we, from the Opposition, made recommendations for it to be referred to FICAC for investigations," he said yesterday.

Plea to parents

DEFENCE Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has called on parents to speak out against sexual offences.

In his ministerial statement to Parliament, he said children needed to see parents as good role models who valued them.

"Parents and relatives must not assume a child would tell that they are being sexually abused. We need to learn to recognise signs that a child is being abused and how to appropriately deal with it.," Ratu Inoke said yesterday.

Sex abuse cases

THE Fiji Police Force is working closely with other Government agencies to attend to sexual abuse cases, says Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

He said sharing of information and resources were being done.

"Occasionally people believe that they would recognise abusive behaviour if it was happening," Ratu Inoke said. "Yet, harmful sexual behaviour continues because adults were not aware that it was going on."

Landfill space

THE construction of the Naboro Landfill stage 2 cell 2 is about to commence, says Minister for Local Government, Environment and Housing Parveen Kumar. He said this was a project to expand its capacity to efficiently manage solid wastes. "Once completed, the new Naboro Landfill Stage 2 Cell 2 will provide an air space that will receive waste fr­om the greater Suva area for two years," Mr Kumar said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65220.6332
JPY 54.851351.8513
GBP 0.37360.3656
EUR 0.43350.4215
NZD 0.69610.6631
AUD 0.65080.6258
USD 0.48840.4714

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 25th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Civil service pay structure review
  2. Sex crimes rise
  3. Florist turns rags to riches
  4. Waveriders hit Biarritz
  5. No to village bylaw
  6. Plans to install chief
  7. Plea for assistance
  8. Climate funds
  9. North economy boost promise
  10. BRIEFLY

Top Stories this Week

  1. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  2. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  3. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  4. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  5. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  6. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  7. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)
  8. Henry's debt to mum Wednesday (24 May)
  9. Pillar of strength Wednesday (24 May)
  10. Thank you midwives Monday (22 May)