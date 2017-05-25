/ Front page / News

Kepa statement

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa was told to withdraw her statement made against a ruling by the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni.

After an interjection by Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on the land acquisition of the Nausori Airport, Dr Luveni told Ro Teimumu to take note of the comments by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

Ro Teimumu responded she had already said what she wanted to say.

I'd like you to withdraw that. I made a ruling," Dr Luveni told Ro Teimumu.

Audit report

OPPOSITION and Public Accounts Committee member Aseri Radrodro expressed his disappointment on the Audits of Government Commercial Companies and Commercial Statutory Authorities 2009-2013 report that was debated in Parliament.

Mr Radrodro said the report was somewhat disappointing.

"For me personally, it has failed to capture and objectively highlight the seriousness of some practices that were obviously noted during the audit process and of which we, from the Opposition, made recommendations for it to be referred to FICAC for investigations," he said yesterday.

Plea to parents

DEFENCE Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has called on parents to speak out against sexual offences.

In his ministerial statement to Parliament, he said children needed to see parents as good role models who valued them.

"Parents and relatives must not assume a child would tell that they are being sexually abused. We need to learn to recognise signs that a child is being abused and how to appropriately deal with it.," Ratu Inoke said yesterday.

Sex abuse cases

THE Fiji Police Force is working closely with other Government agencies to attend to sexual abuse cases, says Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

He said sharing of information and resources were being done.

"Occasionally people believe that they would recognise abusive behaviour if it was happening," Ratu Inoke said. "Yet, harmful sexual behaviour continues because adults were not aware that it was going on."

Landfill space

THE construction of the Naboro Landfill stage 2 cell 2 is about to commence, says Minister for Local Government, Environment and Housing Parveen Kumar. He said this was a project to expand its capacity to efficiently manage solid wastes. "Once completed, the new Naboro Landfill Stage 2 Cell 2 will provide an air space that will receive waste fr­om the greater Suva area for two years," Mr Kumar said.