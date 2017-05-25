Civil service pay structure review

/ Front page / News

EVERY civil servant's pay structure is being reviewed.

Confirming this to Parliament yesterday, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the review was not a political exercise.

Responding to a question by Opposition MP, Salote Radrodro, on what measures had been put in place to increase the salaries, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Parliament had been informed on two separate occasions on the revaluation of the remunerations.

"We have on two separate occasions in this Parliament, given two ministerial statements including in the 2016 budget and 2016-2017 Budget statement, carried out the bench marking with the private sector and said in February this year, the current exercise we are involving is the remuneration revaluation, I have already said this to this House," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Opposition could not understand what the Government was trying to do, labelling it as political pointscoring.

"The fact of the matter is anybody who wants to carry out a civil service reform in a civil service that has not had substantive reform since independence, obviously, it will take time and it needs to be done well.

"We need to do it properly and take the right steps, we are not here to please them, we're here to please all the people of Fiji. Remuneration is one of the steps."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government needed the right people to manage the money.

He also told Parliament that Government needed to look at the private sector and see how it could align with them.

"The private sector always tries to implement very high service standards, which is very critical, they also provide incentives for their employees and constantly improves service delivery to their customers.

"In our case obviously, is that we need to provide high level through the civil servants to the 890,000 Fijians who actually want service from the civil service.

"We need to create an environment that is conducive to productive work and excellence service delivery."

He said the mind-set in the civil service was very much experience driven.