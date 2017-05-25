FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend

Let's face it. We can boast to know a million things, and yet, each day we will discover something that will show us a big gap in our knowledge base.

And it can be stingingly hilarious when we find out that some of our "learned" friends really don't know much about their own country.

Beachcomber heard a colleague on assignment in the Mamanucas was the subject of much vakaji when it was discovered this Suva kiddo did not know how to pronounce the name of a very famous resort.

When her supervisor called to ask where the transfer vessel she was travelling in had reached, she promptly replied: "Oh we're up to Mahnah (say it like you're referring to the famous Rewa delta crustacean)."

Obviously traversing the Suva-Nausori corridor too many times in her young life.

Isa Mana Island Resort, forgive her ignorance.