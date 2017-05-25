Sex crimes rise

/ Front page / News

THE painful reality in Fiji is that sexual offences and pornography are increasing.

Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola made the comment during his ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.

He said during a visit to Vanua Levu, police officers raised their concerns to him that reported sexual offences in villages and settlements kept increasing.

"In our discussions in the provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata it seems that an increasing number of people are accessing pornographic sites," Ratu Inoke said.

"Smartphones are accessible and affordable."

This, he said, meant anyone including children could access these websites.

"To hear that there are groups and gatherings to view pornography is alarming," he said.

Ratu Inoke said there may be other factors contributing to the increase in sexual offences, but if police officers were raising concerns from rural and isolated areas then something must be done to address this problem.

"I understand that to some the issue is about human rights and the right to do as you please in the confines of your own home," he said.

"The correlation between viewing adult sites and sexual offences is debatable, but is an issue worth exploring if we want to fully understand this issue.

"The painful reality is that sexual offences are increasing in our country and the Fiji Police Force needs your support to tackle this problem," Ratu Inoke said.

Meanwhile, a total of 1226 criminal cases were reported on child victims last year, 632 cases of which were sexual offences against children. Ratu Inoke said this was 51.5 per cent of the total reports recorded.

A decrease of 26.3 per cent was recorded for male victims compared with 2015, while an increase of 0.5 per cent were recorded for female victims in 2016 compared with 2015 statistics.