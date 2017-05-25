Today's Order Paper

/ Front page / News

Oral Questions

* Hon Prof Biman Prasad to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Would the Minister inform Parliament if a return to permanent tenure of employment instead of the current contract-based employment is part of the civil service reforms.

* Hon Alivereti Nabulivou to ask the Minister for Forestry — One of the training programs that are undertaken now with the Ministry of Forestry is the Forest Warden Training. Can the Minister explain to this House the purpose for such training and what will be the role of Forest Wardens.

* Hon Salote Radrodro to ask the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation — Can the Minister inform the House on what new policies and programs are in place to boost the effective implementation of the National Gender Policy.

* Hon Mataiasi Niumataiwalu to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — The World Bank opened its South Pacific office in Fiji last year for five countries, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Samoa, Tonga and Fiji. Last week was the opening of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Ready Project Office in Suva that serves 12 Pacific Countries. Can the Minister explain to this House what it means for Fiji having these offices based here.

* Hon Aseri Radrodro to ask the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation — Can the Minister give us an update on what has happened to the Women's Resource Centre at Nasalia Village in Naitasiri which Government provided close to $50,000 funding to generate cassava flour.

* Hon Ashneel Sudhakar to ask the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations — The National Occupational Health and Safety Services is responsible to ensure safe and productivity driven workplaces for all employers, workers and the public — Can the Minister highlight the activities that the National Occupational Health and Safety Services provide to ensure a safe and productive driven workplaces and at the same time ensure that the employers and workers comply with the relevant legislation.

* Hon Ratu Suliano Matanitobua to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport — Would the Minister inform this House if Government has any intention to commission the development of a Regional Water Scheme for the Wainadoi/Nabukavesi areas given the water problems faced by residents of these areas.

* Hon Samuela Vunivalu to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts — Can the Minister update the House on the number of Early Childhood Education Centres, Infant, Primary and Secondary Schools established over the past two years.

Written Questions

* Hon Aseri Radrodro to ask the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications — Can the Minister provide to this House an update of the 200 per cent Employment Taxation Scheme:

(a) How many employers have benefitted from the 200 per cent taxation scheme since it was introduced;

(b) How many people have benefitted from the taxation program;

(c) How many private sector employers have benefitted from this program; and

(d) The total amount of tax rebate paid out to employers.

Schedule 2 — Motions for debate

1. Hon Acting Prime Minister to move — "That Parliament approves that:

(i) The Government increases the existing guarantee of $120 million to $322 million to the Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd (FSC) and extends the period to May 31, 2022; and

(ii) FSC be exempted from paying a guarantee fee."

2. Hon Joeli Cawaki to move — "That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji — 2013 Annual Report which was tabled on 10 February 2016."

3. Hon Joeli Cawaki to move — "That Parliament debates the report of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources on the Ministry of Agriculture 2011 and 2012 Annual Report and the Government/Ministry response to this report which was tabled on 8 February, 2017."