+ Enlarge this image Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ACTING Prime Minister and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji does not have an accredited institution to receive assistance from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

And Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the government had nominated the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) as a nationally accredited entity through which the Green Climate funds could be channelled.

Responding to a question by Government MP Dr Brij Lal on Fiji's stand in climate finance readiness, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said there were three different stages that needed to be followed before an accreditation was accepted.

"We are told that when the GCF board meets later this year, will actually make a decision. In the meantime, they have come along, worked with the national focal point which is the Ministry of Economy and gone and set down with FDB to see if they can actually meet the criteria," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He said since Fiji had no accredited institution, about $64 million in green climate contribution for water and sanitation between the Suva/Nausori corridor, was being channeled through the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The funds were allocated through a multitranche financing facility to Fiji for the Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Investment Program last year.

ADB said through the funding, it would help deliver vital urban infrastructure and services to support development in the greater Suva area in and around Fiji's Capital City.

"The rapid growth of informal settlements in Fiji, especially within the greater Suva area means that there are many people who currently have limited or no access to essential water and sanitation services," the ADB had said.