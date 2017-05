Waveriders hit Biarritz

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lesi Navuwai and a proud Team Fiji supporter on the beach at Grande Plage during the World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIJIAN surfers Che Slatter and Lesi Navuwai are pitting their skills against the world's best at the World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France.

Early results for the duo have impressed Fiji Surfing Association president John Philp.