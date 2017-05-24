Inquiry authorised into Fiji taxi body

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:06PM FIJI�S Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has authorised an inquiry into the Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) to ascertain whether provisions in its Constitution are being observed.

Specifically, ministry permanent secretary Salaseini Dunabuna said in a Government statement issued this evening that the inquiry was to ascertain the lawful office bearers of the FTA under its Constitution; whether the terms of the current Interim office bearers had expired as and from April 12 this year.

She said the inquiry would also need to ascertain whether Harish Chandra was lawfully elected to the position of interim President of the FTA at a meeting convened by the association in Nadi on March 19, 2017; and whether an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for May 7, 2017, was called in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution.

The inquiry will be conducted by Resident Magistrate Andrew J. See, and sittings will be held in Suva, Nadi and Labasa, commencing from June 16.

The location of hearing venues and dates will be advised in due course and all parties wishing to make oral and written submissions to the inquiry should contact Inquiry Secretary Sanjana Kumar for further details.

All written submissions and names and contact details of persons wishing to make submissions need to be forwarded to the Inquiry Secretary by no later than June 12, 2017.