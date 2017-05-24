Fiji Time: 3:45 AM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Inquiry authorised into Fiji taxi body

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 7:06PM FIJI�S Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has authorised an inquiry into the Fiji Taxi Association (FTA) to ascertain whether provisions in its Constitution are being observed.

Specifically, ministry permanent secretary Salaseini Dunabuna said in a Government statement issued this evening that the inquiry was to ascertain the lawful office bearers of the FTA under its Constitution; whether the terms of the current Interim office bearers had expired as and from April 12 this year.

She said the inquiry would also need to ascertain whether Harish Chandra was lawfully elected to the position of interim President of the FTA at a meeting convened by the association in Nadi on March 19, 2017; and whether an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for May 7, 2017, was called in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution.

The inquiry will be conducted by Resident Magistrate Andrew J. See, and sittings will be held in Suva, Nadi and Labasa, commencing from June 16.

The location of hearing venues and dates will be advised in due course and all parties wishing to make oral and written submissions to the inquiry should contact Inquiry Secretary Sanjana Kumar for further details. 

All written submissions and names and contact details of persons wishing to make submissions need to be forwarded to the Inquiry Secretary by no later than June 12, 2017. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Henry's debt to mum
  4. Minister withdraws comment
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. 7s rugby boys not too bad: Team manager
  9. Minister flays MP's claims
  10. Rabuka not happy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  7. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)