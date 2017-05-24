Ex-policemen to file no case to answer

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:55PM DEFENCE lawyers in the hearing of two former police officers charged with bribery informed court today that they would be filing submissions for a no case to answer.

The two former officers, Sanita Laqenisici and Ilisoni Tadau, while being Police Constable in 2014, Laqenisiga and Corporal Tadau of the Fiji Police Force, without lawful and reasonable excuse, accepted advantages in the form of monetary value on account of performing acts in their capacity as public servants.

Both of the accused persons, charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared before Magistrate Riyaz Humza in Suva.

They are facing two counts of bribery.

Mr Laqenisici is being represented by Kavsik Prasad while Vani Ravono is appearing for Mr Tadau.

State lawyer Sanjana Datt closed their case today after calling in five witnesses.

Magistrate Humza has ruled for the submissions to be filed by 4pm tomorrow and the court will deliver its ruling on the submissions on Friday.