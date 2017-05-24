Fiji Time: 3:45 AM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ex-policemen to file no case to answer

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 6:55PM DEFENCE lawyers in the hearing of two former police officers charged with bribery informed court today that they would be filing submissions for a no case to answer.

The two former officers, Sanita Laqenisici and Ilisoni Tadau, while being Police Constable in 2014, Laqenisiga and Corporal Tadau of the Fiji Police Force, without lawful and reasonable excuse, accepted advantages in the form of monetary value on account of performing acts in their capacity as public servants.

Both of the accused persons, charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), appeared before Magistrate Riyaz Humza in Suva.

They are facing two counts of bribery.

Mr Laqenisici is being represented by Kavsik Prasad while Vani Ravono is appearing for Mr Tadau.

State lawyer Sanjana Datt closed their case today after calling in five witnesses.

Magistrate Humza has ruled for the submissions to be filed by 4pm tomorrow and the court will deliver its ruling on the submissions on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Henry's debt to mum
  4. Minister withdraws comment
  5. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. 7s rugby boys not too bad: Team manager
  9. Minister flays MP's claims
  10. Rabuka not happy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  6. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  7. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  8. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  9. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  10. Toorak youths distraught over lost jerseys Tuesday (23 May)