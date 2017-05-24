Fiji Time: 3:45 AM on Thursday 25 May

Fiji Swimming nationals: Younger brothers in for long haul

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 6:50PM TALENTS comes in many packages, in this case in the form of two brothers Don and Jemesa Younger whose dreams of being Fijian Olympian begins in this year?s 2017 Fiji National Schools Swimming Championship.

The two Younger brothers will both be competing in four events for Marist Brothers Primary School (MBPS) in the Primary School division.

Year Five student Don said he and his brother Jemesa would be doing their best to win gold for their school.

"We will try to win gold in all events," Don said.

He said they took up swimming because it was fun to do and also hoping that one day they would go professional.

"We will also be trying our very best to make it and represent Fiji to the Olympics."

He said their parents Jonathan and Elizabeth Younger are their main swimming supporters.

They are coached by their school sports coordinator Edward Rounds.

They will be part of the 20-member contingent from MBPS.








