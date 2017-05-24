Pacific challenge to shape future of work

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian President Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote and ILO assistant director-general regional director for Asia and the Pacific Tomoko Nishimoto (both with garlands) with participants of the high-level dialogue in Lami today. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 6:36PM AS Pacific island countries, discussions on the future of work in the region are important, says Fijian President Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote.

He said this was for Pacific islanders to be able to add their voice to the international agenda on transformational changes in the world of work, understand them and to effectively address our commitments to decent work and achieving social justice.

"We can, as a region, identify with each other in terms of common significant challenges in the world of work due to our land and population sizes, geographical disposition, major markets, natural hazards, including especially the impacts of climate change," Mr Konrote said while opening the High Level Tripartite Dialogue on the Future of Work in Pacific Island countries in Lami earlier today.

"The challenge for us as a region is to understand that the future is not pre-determined and we should, together, through high-level dialogues such as this one, influence and shape the future of work in the Pacific."

Mr Konrote said it was also important for Governments, employers' representatives and workers' representatives to use such forums to express their views and engage in as much dialogue needed.

"The ILO has led the way by conducting studies and dialogues globally and will use these results to understand the future of work," he said.

"The current future of work dialogue over the next two days is an opportunity for us as Pacific island nations to have our say and contribute as a region to the global discussions on future of work."

These discussions, Mr Konrote said would be further deliberated in June at the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

The dialogues began with a session on the overview of the ongoing changes in the world of work in the Pacific, which was followed by a session focusing on youth employment.

Tomorrow's session is expected to be focused around climate change and its impact on the labour market in the Pacific.

Representatives from 11 Pacific Island member states of the ILO, including key regional stakeholders and development partners are attending the two-day dialogue to propose recommendations on the future of work in the region.