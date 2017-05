/ Front page / News

Update: 6:23PM THE man charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Deuba last year has been found guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Josua Colanaudolu is standing trial before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

The assessors found him guilty on all 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, indecently annoying females and murder.

Justice Temo will deliver his judgement tomorrow.