Restricted weight on Taveuni's bypass bridge

+ Enlarge this image Repair works at Naiyalayala Bridge on Taveuni. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:03PM CONSTRUCTION works on the bypass bridge on Taveuni has forced contractors to restrict weight of vehicles using the bypass.

Fulton Hogan Hiways depot manager Solomone Nabete said the onsite maintenance crew were monitoring traffic and would report significant occurrences with the Fiji Roads Authority.

"Our maintenance crews are monitoring and reporting on any significant activity, which is then forwarded to FRA for further deliberation before we undertake repairs," Mr Nabete said.

He said while the site was exposed to tide and flooding, the team had constructed a pavement to ensure stability.

Arrangements, he added had been done for the transportation of steel beams from Suva, which would be used for bridge support.

Naiyalayala bridge serves around 2000 people in the south-end of Taveuni.