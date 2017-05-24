Grammar stage careers expo

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Suva Grammar School at their expo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:01PM SUVA Grammar School today organised a two-day Careers Expo that started today for their current students.

The expo was an initiative of the Grammar Rise Up Academic Working Group in collaboration and support with the School.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Akanisi Nabalarua Vakawaletabua said the expo was an initiative by the school and alumni to bring institutions, tertiary providers and agencies to get students to think about their career paths and opportunities available to them after high school.

"It is a good time for Grammar students to ask pertinent questions relating to options, entry requirements, the realities in challenges and opportunities," Mrs Vakawaletabua said.

She said the expo was mandatory for Year 11-13 students with optional attendance by Year 9 and 10.

Heading the initiative from the school was the school principal, Segran Pillay, and assistant principal Mr Koroi heading the days program.