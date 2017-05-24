Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Yat Sen swim team looks forward to game day

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 3:48PM YAT Sen Secondary School assistant principal and sports coordinator Buna Hill says they have a very high chance of a successful campaign in the upcoming 2017 Fiji National Schools Swimming Championships.

"Preparations have been quite intense and we are very fortunate that most of our swimmers have their respective clubs. Therefore preparations have been going on for quite some time now," Hill said.

"And as a school, they have also been preparing together and yes, we are looking forward to a very good tournament come game day."

Hill also acknowledged the support made by the school management, parents and alumni of the school.

YSSS will be fielding a 20-member team for the championship.








