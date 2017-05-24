Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kaibu, Yacata waters perfect for conservation: Miller

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 3:42PM THE area between the two islands of Kaibu and Yacata in Northern Lau Group is perfect for conservation purposes.

Director of the Vatuvara Foundation Katy Miller had been labeled as a taboo area between 2011 and 2015. 

Ms Miller said taboo was a traditional temporary closure made by communities for periods of six months to five years for cultural reasons or for maintaining their fish stocks. 

"The decision to close their reefs happened after an education and awareness visit by staff from the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network and the University of the South Pacific," said Ms Miller. 

"There are many times when we survey taboo areas that are poorly selected unproductive coral reefs that are unlikely to do much to increase local fish populations. 

"But on this occasion, it looks like the taboo area is in the right spot and before we leave northern Lau, we will present our results back to the local community and encourage them to reconsider declaring the area taboo again." 

Vatuvara Foundation and Wildlife Conservation Society are carrying out a joint survey in waters of Yacata on Cakaudrove and islands in the Northern Lau Group.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Minister withdraws comment
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  5. Henry's debt to mum
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. Minister flays MP's claims
  9. No pay rise for specials
  10. Complementary readership

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  6. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)