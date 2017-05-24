Kaibu, Yacata waters perfect for conservation: Miller

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Large Porites Lutea colonies in the lagoon around Yacata Island. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:42PM THE area between the two islands of Kaibu and Yacata in Northern Lau Group is perfect for conservation purposes.

Director of the Vatuvara Foundation Katy Miller had been labeled as a taboo area between 2011 and 2015.

Ms Miller said taboo was a traditional temporary closure made by communities for periods of six months to five years for cultural reasons or for maintaining their fish stocks.

"The decision to close their reefs happened after an education and awareness visit by staff from the Fiji Locally Managed Marine Area Network and the University of the South Pacific," said Ms Miller.

"There are many times when we survey taboo areas that are poorly selected unproductive coral reefs that are unlikely to do much to increase local fish populations.

"But on this occasion, it looks like the taboo area is in the right spot and before we leave northern Lau, we will present our results back to the local community and encourage them to reconsider declaring the area taboo again."

Vatuvara Foundation and Wildlife Conservation Society are carrying out a joint survey in waters of Yacata on Cakaudrove and islands in the Northern Lau Group.