Marist swim team to maintain winning streak

Update: 3:38PM MARIST Brothers High School (MBHS) will be looking to maintain and keep their nine years winning streak in this year's 2017 Fiji National Schools Swimming Championships.

MBHS swimming coordinator Sudesh Mani made this comment earlier today as their swim team prepares for the annual swimming championship.

"We know we are the champions in the past nine years. So we are really looking forward to making this year our 10th as well. And our target is to win again this year," Mani said.

He said their school management had really supported them a lot by giving them time and resources to prepare themselves well for the championship.

MBHS won the Men?s Division last year with 27 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals, followed by Swami Vivekananda College with 24g, 8s and 6b medals.

International finished third with 9g, 11s, 8b medals.

They have a team made up of 27 swimmers.