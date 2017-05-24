University opens iTaukei Affairs program

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:22PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) is open to interested individuals who have an interest to study iTaukei Affairs and development.

Director for Centre for iTaukei Studies (CIS) at UniFiji Dr Litiana Kuridrani said the centre was using a targeted approach to inform potential students about the iTaukei programs.

"Centre for iTaukei studies is using the targeted approach whereby we are going to the villagers and communities to market our programs," Dr Kuridrani said.

"This is the best approach for community people. We need to explain the details and guide them into filling the forms during the visits."

Registrations for Semester 2 begins on July 3, 2017 and will continue till July 14, 2017.