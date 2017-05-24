Cuban envoy present credentials

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote with the ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Fiji Carlos Manuel Rojas Lago. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:59PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote yesterday received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Fiji, Carlos Manuel Rojas Lago.

Ambassador Lago presented his credentials at the State House after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

He served as a senior government official at the Foreign Affairs office in Cuba and has worked in various Cuban foreign missions abroad before being assigned to the position of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Fiji.