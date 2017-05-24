Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cuban envoy present credentials

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 2:59PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote yesterday received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Fiji, Carlos Manuel Rojas Lago.

Ambassador Lago presented his credentials at the State House after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. 

He served as a senior government official at the Foreign Affairs office in Cuba and has worked in various Cuban foreign missions abroad before being assigned to the position of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Minister withdraws comment
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  5. Henry's debt to mum
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. Minister flays MP's claims
  9. No pay rise for specials
  10. Complementary readership

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  6. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)