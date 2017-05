/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image BLK's Luiga Gukisuva with the AOG High School U18 team. Picture: MAIKELI SERU

Update: 2:54PM HELP today for Assemblies of God High School Under 18 team competing in the Fiji Secondary Schools Southern Zone competition.

This afternoon the team was presented with its playing uniform courtesy of sportswear manufacturer BLK.

The kit included the team uniform, which included jerseys, shorts and socks, training and supporter Tee-shirts.

Principal Akuila Vute received the uniform from BLK's Liga Gukisuva.