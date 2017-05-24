Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

India doctors conduct inaurgual spine surgery

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 2:51PM A TEAM of doctors from India will be conducting the first-ever spine surgery and tissue valve replacement in Fiji.

This was made possible under the joint venture agreement with Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Limited Fiji with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

In launching the special occasion today, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India General Dr Vijay Kumar Singh said he was happy that a team of doctors from Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Limited Fiji kept coming to Fiji time to time to conduct health screenings and heart surgeries.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor thanked the support shown by the Indian government and Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Limited Fiji in getting the surgeries possible.








