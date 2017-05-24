Levuka Public School repair complete: Reddy

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:41PM THE applications for tender for the reconstruction work at the Levuka Public School boys' hostel which was burnt five years ago will be closed today.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy during the parliamentary debate in parliament yesterday.

Dr Reddy was responding to a question by Shadow Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere about the school, which according to him had still not been repaired.

However, Dr Reddy denied this allegation saying the construction works was in two phases.

"The girls' hostel was fully constructed and completed in 2014," he said.

"So 2012, it was burnt down, 2013 the tender was given out and construction began in 2014, it was completed at a cost of $388,764.51 for your information," he added.

However, Dr Reddy said the boys' hostel construction was to start the following year but there was a stoppage because the contractor did not receive the payment but there were some variations and the contractor did not complete the work.

He said the girls' dormitory was fully functional and Government was looking forward to getting some reasonably good bidders so they could start the construction work.

They are making arrangements to look after the school boys in a separate makeshift hostel.