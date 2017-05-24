Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Levuka Public School repair complete: Reddy

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 2:41PM THE applications for tender for the reconstruction work at the Levuka Public School boys' hostel which was burnt five years ago will be closed today.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy during the parliamentary debate in parliament yesterday.

Dr Reddy was responding to a question by Shadow Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere about the school, which according to him had still not been repaired.

However, Dr Reddy denied this allegation saying the construction works was in two phases.

"The girls' hostel was fully constructed and completed in 2014," he said.

"So 2012, it was burnt down, 2013 the tender was given out and construction began in 2014, it was completed at a cost of $388,764.51 for your information," he added.

However, Dr Reddy said the boys' hostel construction was to start the following year but there was a stoppage because the contractor did not receive the payment but there were some variations and the contractor did not complete the work.

He said the girls' dormitory was fully functional and Government was looking forward to getting some reasonably good bidders so they could start the construction work.

They are making arrangements to look after the school boys in a separate makeshift hostel.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Minister withdraws comment
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  5. Henry's debt to mum
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. Minister flays MP's claims
  9. No pay rise for specials
  10. Complementary readership

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  6. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)