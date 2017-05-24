7s rugby boys not too bad: Team manager

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team and team manager Jone Niurua at the Nadi International Airport this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:21PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team touched down at Nadi International Airport this morning after the final leg of the HSBC World 7s series in London.

Team manager Jone Niurua said overall, the boys did very well throughout the series finishing off in third position.

"We won a trophy from London and I think that is not too bad," Niurua said.

He said there was nothing wrong with the team; "it's just how the new boys blend well with the old boys in the team".

Niurua said all the players would carry on in the 7s code come the Commonwealth Games and World Cup next year.