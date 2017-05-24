Fiji Time: 5:11 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Florists on show at northern event

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 1:00PM FLORISTS and farmers have already made good use of the Northern Agriculture Show - even before its official opening this afternoon.

The show held at Subrail park has attracted a crowd who have already packed and taken home flowers and vegetables sold at the show.

Florist Maria Kaukimoce said the annual show had generated good money for her small business.

"It is a good time to also show our creativity on how to arrange and attractively organise pot plants for our customers," she said.

The show will end on Friday.








