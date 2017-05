/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 11:47AM THE Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel will announce the final squad tonight, which will play Solomon Islands in two friendly matches in Fiji.

The first match will be played tomorrow at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 7pm, while the last match will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

Labasa boy Roy Krishna is expected to captain the side.

The naming will take place at 7pm.