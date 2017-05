/ Front page / News

Update: 11:45AM THE 2017 Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa in July.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Football Association president, Rajesh Patel.

The group matches will be played from July 14-16.

Lautoka is the defending champion of the tournament after they defeated Labasa 2-0 in the final last year.