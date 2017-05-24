Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Police arrest escapee and others

KALESI MELE
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Update: 11:37AM FOUR men have been arrested this morning after being caught trying to rob a warehouse along the Nadi backroad.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said a team comprising officers from the Western Division K9 capabilities from the Fiji Corrections Services arrived at the scene of the incident whereby the four men were allegedly in the process of breaking into the warehouse.

One of the men arrested at the scene was 33‑year‑old Deshwar Kishore Dutt, the man who was being hunted down by authorities after escaping from Police custody late last month.

All suspects are being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station for their alleged involvement in other robberies in the division.








