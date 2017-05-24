Man wants house back

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Homeless man Dhirendra Nath Sukul sleeps in his car in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A MAN who has been living in his car for the past 11 months is pleading with authorities to help him get his house back from tenants who are alleged to be illegally occupying it.

Dhirendra Sukul, 62, returned to Fiji from the US last year.

Since then, he has been living in his car. He has to travel to his brother's house in Samabula or to the My Suva Park in Nasese daily to have his shower.

"When I came my house was occupied by some other people," Mr Sukul claimed.

"I gave my house to my brother when I left to look after it.

"When I came back I asked them to leave the house and they said to give them some time and they would move out. It's been months now and I have given them three notices already, but they still have not moved," he claimed.

He claimed he wrote to various authorities and ministries for assistance, but nothing had been forthcoming.

He also claimed his house was taken over unlawfully by the Peoples Community Network (PCN).

However, PCN's national director, Semiti Qalowasa denied taking over Mr Sukul's house.

"He has the right to take over his house and the people have to move out," Mr Qalowasa said.

"He wants us to take those people off. I said we can't take those people off because in the first place you put those people there, PCN came in afterwards.

"I cannot take people off a house, the only thing we can do is to demolish it."

He said they were now in the process of looking for a site to accommodate the tenants currently occupying Mr Sukul's house when they vacate his property.