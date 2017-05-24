Mystery chests, villagers warned

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mata ni Tikina Dawasamu Sanaila Rokotuivuna at his village in Silana yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A TEAM from the Fiji Police Force is still camped out at Nataleira Village trying to salvage two mystery chestS located off the Dawasamu coast in Tailevu.

A team from this newspaper visited the village yesterday, but was once again reminded by villagers that police officers who have been camping at the Nataleira Eco Lodge for almost two months now warned them from giving interviews to the media.

A group of men who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity said police continued to visit villages in the district of Dawasamu warning them not to talk to the media when approached.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, the men said they had been told to ignore visitors to their villages.

Earlier this year, this newspaper was told by the village headmen of Silana, Nasinu and Nataleira that a police team visited all three villages asking villagers to refrain from giving further information to the media.

In an earlier interview with this newspaper Silana Village headman Meli Rabele had said police and military officers presented their i sevusevu to respective village headmen of Dawasamu seeking permission to dive for the chests.

Dawasamu district representative Sanaila Rokotuivuna also in an interview conducted two weeks ago said police while presenting their sevusevu said the salvaging project will be done in four phases.

Mr Rokotuivuna said police were still up to the second phase which is to identify the location of the chests and to mark the locations using buoys.

He had said the third phase was to salvage the chests which, until yesterday still had not happened.

Attempts to obtain comments from the Fiji Police Force proved unsuccessful when this edition went to press.