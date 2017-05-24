Fiji Time: 5:12 PM on Wednesday 24 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mystery chests, villagers warned

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A TEAM from the Fiji Police Force is still camped out at Nataleira Village trying to salvage two mystery chestS located off the Dawasamu coast in Tailevu.

A team from this newspaper visited the village yesterday, but was once again reminded by villagers that police officers who have been camping at the Nataleira Eco Lodge for almost two months now warned them from giving interviews to the media.

A group of men who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity said police continued to visit villages in the district of Dawasamu warning them not to talk to the media when approached.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, the men said they had been told to ignore visitors to their villages.

Earlier this year, this newspaper was told by the village headmen of Silana, Nasinu and Nataleira that a police team visited all three villages asking villagers to refrain from giving further information to the media.

In an earlier interview with this newspaper Silana Village headman Meli Rabele had said police and military officers presented their i sevusevu to respective village headmen of Dawasamu seeking permission to dive for the chests.

Dawasamu district representative Sanaila Rokotuivuna also in an interview conducted two weeks ago said police while presenting their sevusevu said the salvaging project will be done in four phases.

Mr Rokotuivuna said police were still up to the second phase which is to identify the location of the chests and to mark the locations using buoys.

He had said the third phase was to salvage the chests which, until yesterday still had not happened.

Attempts to obtain comments from the Fiji Police Force proved unsuccessful when this edition went to press.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65560.6366
JPY 54.861251.8612
GBP 0.37300.3650
EUR 0.43390.4219
NZD 0.69890.6659
AUD 0.65210.6271
USD 0.48720.4702

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man wants house back
  2. Pillar of strength
  3. Minister withdraws comment
  4. Mystery chests, villagers warned
  5. Henry's debt to mum
  6. 500-acre land offer
  7. Tui Nadi title dispute
  8. Minister flays MP's claims
  9. No pay rise for specials
  10. Complementary readership

Top Stories this Week

  1. Parents watch son fulfill rugby dream Thursday (18 May)
  2. Fijian barber experience for Crusaders players Thursday (18 May)
  3. A-G sounds warning Sunday (21 May)
  4. 200 illegally in Fiji Thursday (18 May)
  5. Qoro on Pleass board Monday (22 May)
  6. Work cut out Monday (22 May)
  7. 'Past politicians' did not fix roads Saturday (20 May)
  8. Ratu Naiqama set to return as MP Friday (19 May)
  9. Man wants house back Wednesday (24 May)
  10. PM seeks China's help Thursday (18 May)